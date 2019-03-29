Clear
Court docs: Mason City victim was stabbed in back, face, stomach, chest and hand

Antoine Rodgers (left) and Marvell Rodgers

New details have been released regarding two men accused of a vicious stabbing that has left a man in critical condition.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 9:43 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 9:46 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - New details have been released regarding two men accused of a vicious stabbing that has left a man in critical condition.
Marvell and Antoine Rodgers are both being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of willful injury causing serious injury.
The two men are accused of stabbing Benny Montgomery "multiple times in the back, face, stomach, chest and hand,” according to court documents.
Montgomery is still in critical condition and has already undergone four surgeries and is in need of another, according to the criminal complaint.
The stabbing happened March 22 at 9:08 p.m. at 1341 N. Federal Ave.

