Court docs: Mason City shooting suspect allegedly spit on officer, injured ISP trooper

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of firing shots at a vehicle allegedly fought with and spit on authorities while being arrested Saturday.

Manuel Zamorano, 18, is facing multiple charges after the alleged incident Saturday.

According to court documents, one law enforcement member suffered minor injuries and another was spit on during the arrest.

Zamorano, who allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle that had three occupants, spit bloody bodily fluids at a uniformed officer while being arrested, according to court docuemnts.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper also received a visible cut to a hand.

Police say they got a report of gunfire in the area of 8th St. and S. Kentucky Ave. around 11:27 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the scene and were quickly directed by witnesses to Zamorano.

There were three people in the car but no one was hit by any bullets. Officers say they found a 9 mm handgun believed to be used in the shooting in a nearby flower bed.

Zamorano is charged with terrorism, two counts of assault of a police officer, interference with official acts, and possession of marijuana.