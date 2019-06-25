Court docs: Mason City police officer injured after chasing wanted man

MASON CITY, Iowa - A foot pursuit involving a wanted man resulted in a broken elbow for a member of the Mason City Police Department.

Authorities located Joshua Teeter, 21, who had an active warrant for his arrest, in the 800 block of N. Federal Ave. at around 4:37 p.m. Monday.

When officers attempted to take Teeter into custody, he ran from police and was tackled to the ground by two officers, according to court documents.

One of the officers suffered elbow/arm pain after the pursuit and was taken to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with a broken elbow.

Teeter was wanted for allegedly violating his probation in a felony theft and burglary case.

Teeter has been charged with interference with official acts resulting in serious injury and interference with official acts - bodily injury.