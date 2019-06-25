Clear

Court docs: Mason City police officer injured after chasing wanted man

Joshua Teeter

A foot pursuit involving a wanted man resulted in a broken elbow for a member of the Mason City Police Department.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 10:55 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:58 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A foot pursuit involving a wanted man resulted in a broken elbow for a member of the Mason City Police Department.

Authorities located Joshua Teeter, 21, who had an active warrant for his arrest, in the 800 block of N. Federal Ave. at around 4:37 p.m. Monday.

When officers attempted to take Teeter into custody, he ran from police and was tackled to the ground by two officers, according to court documents.

One of the officers suffered elbow/arm pain after the pursuit and was taken to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with a broken elbow.

Teeter was wanted for allegedly violating his probation in a felony theft and burglary case.

Teeter has been charged with interference with official acts resulting in serious injury and interference with official acts - bodily injury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking a much needed summer warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Sunny Skies and Warming Temps

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Summer heat returns Tuesday and will stick around

Image

Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

Image

North Grand building sells for $1

Image

What's next for the North Precinct?

Image

Central Springs' Nelson honored for 400th win

Image

Firefighters lifesaving awards

Image

Accidental cell phone calls to 911

Image

What do we do about the skyways?

Image

PTSD Awareness Month

Community Events