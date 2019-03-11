Clear
Court docs: Mason City man throws large knives at police responding to alleged domestic incident

Joshua Martin

Martin allegedly began throwing knives at officers Sunday night in Mason City.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 9:45 AM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 10:24 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City police officers found themselves in a dangerous situation this weekend when a man allegedly threw knives at officers, missing them by a couple of feet, after they responded to a domestic incident.
Joshua Martin, 35, of Mason City is facing charges of assault on persons in certain occupations/dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts after an alleged incident Sunday night at 1017 1st St. NE.
Police say Martin became agitated and began threatening officers with large knives.
“Officers used less lethal options against Martin who then began throwing knives at officers, missing by a couple of feet,” according to court documents.
Authorities responded to the residence after Martin allegedly hit a woman in the left side of face before grabbing her throat. The woman suffered visible injuries to her throat and face.
Martin is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.

