Court docs: Mason City man charged with child endangerment for leaving 4-year-old unattended for hours

Christopher Sepulveda-Karry

A Mason City man has been charged with child endangerment after allegedly being arrested for OWI in September of 2018.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 8:56 AM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 9:19 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been charged with child endangerment after allegedly being arrested for OWI in September of 2018.
Christopher Sepulveda-Karry, 24, allegedly left a four-year-old child who he was responsible for at the time “at home unattended for several hours,” according to court documents.
Officers say they made contact with the child in the early-morning hours of Sept. 11 and that Sepulveda-Karry’s actions put the child’s physical well-being at risk.
Sepulveda-Karry is facing an OWI charge in connection to an incident that morning. Police say he collided with a parked vehicle in the 500 block of 1st St. NE in Mason City. After chemical testing, he had a blood-alcohol level of .239.
He was arrested early Thursday morning in Mason City and was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

