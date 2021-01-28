Court docs: Mason City man arrested after losing methamphetamine in gas station

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony drug arrest after he allegedly lost methamphetamine in a gas station.

Ronald Bakkum, 53, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Wednesday relating to drugs being found earlier this month.

Bakkum was at a gas station in Clear Lake when he was going to pay for a donut when he began searching for something.

The clerk asked what he was looking for and he said a coin.

Court documents said Bakkum went to look around on the pavement. The clerk then saw a baggie containing methamphetamine.

Bakkum has more than three prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance.