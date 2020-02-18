Clear

Court docs: Mason City man arrested after being followed by victim in stolen vehicle case

Ryan Peak/Cerro Gordo County Jail

A Mason City man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stole a man’s vehicle before the victim followed him.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 10:50 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 10:51 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stole a man’s vehicle before the victim followed him.

For more Mason City news, click here.

Ryan Peak, 33, was arrested Saturday on Highway 65 between Mason City and Rockwell. He’s facing a third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle charge.

Police said Peak was observed leaving an unoccupied vehicle on the side of the road that did not belong to him “and was later caught by law enforcement as he was being tailed by the owner,” court documents state. 

Items in the vehicle were disheveled and were in places the owner did not leave them.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 4°
Sunny skies and dangerous cold return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changing the start time for Rochester Public Schools

Image

Raising the age to get married

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Osage has built a small town powerhouse

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/17

Image

Pool and field house moving forward

Image

Cookies for the troops

Image

Riding along as plow drivers clear the roads

Image

Spring Break Travel Danger

Image

Sibshop program helping siblings of kids with disabilities

Community Events