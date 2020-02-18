Court docs: Mason City man arrested after being followed by victim in stolen vehicle case

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stole a man’s vehicle before the victim followed him.
Ryan Peak, 33, was arrested Saturday on Highway 65 between Mason City and Rockwell. He’s facing a third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle charge.
Police said Peak was observed leaving an unoccupied vehicle on the side of the road that did not belong to him “and was later caught by law enforcement as he was being tailed by the owner,” court documents state.
Items in the vehicle were disheveled and were in places the owner did not leave them.
