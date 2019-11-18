Court docs: Mason City man arrested after being caught burglarizing home

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was caught in the act of burglary, according to court documents.

Jacob Schmitt, 27, is facing a third-degree burglary charge after allegedly being caught taking things from an unoccupied residence.

It happened at 30 Sunny Circle on Sunday night, and Schimtt was found inside the home and had multiple items on his person that belonged to the homeowner, court documents state.

He also allegedly had a backpack with him that contained more items belonging to the homeowner.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Schmitt pleaded guilty to theft and drug charges in 2018.