Court docs: Mason City homicide was premeditated

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City murder suspect who was arrested Monday after five days on the run is accused of shooting his victim with premeditation, court documents state.

Benjamin Gonzalez was arrested Monday in Algona and is accused of fatally shooting Michael Creviston on March 31 near 3rd St. NW. and N. Jefferson Ave.

According to court documents, Gonzalez shot Creviston with a handgun in the torso. Authorities said the act was premeditated.

Gonzalez is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1M bond.