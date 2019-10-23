Clear

Court docs: Fake cash to pay for hotel leads to Worth County felony drug charge

Shuntel Stephens, Worth County Jail

A woman accused of using counterfeit $100 bill to pay for a hotel room near Diamond Jo Casino is facing multiple drug charges after being found hiding in a gas station bathroom.

Shuntel Stephens, 38, of Walters, Minnesota, was arrested Tuesday morning and is facing charges of forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said they were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after Stephens allegedly used the fake currency to pay for a hotel room, according to court documents.

Stephens was located at the Jo’s Stop gas station, hid in the bathroom and attempted to dispose of a black coat she was wearing.

Baggies containing drugs were also found in a track can in a bathroom stall.

She is being held in the Worth County Jail on $5,000 bond.

