Court docs: 'Casual conversation' turns into felony drug charge in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - A ride in a law enforcement vehicle led to felony charges against a man who was found walking in rural Hancock County.

Christopher Kackley, 38, of Fort Dodge, is facing charges of possessing contraband in a correctional institution and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Kackley and a female agreed to get a ride to Garner from a law enforcement member Tuesday morning after being found walking in the 500 block of Deer Ave. near Britt.

“While engaged in casual conversation indicators of criminal activity were observed,” the criminal complaint states.

Law enforcement was tipped off when both parties falsified the female’s name.

When booking Kackley into jail, methamphetamine, marijuana and a meth pipe were located in Kackley’s pants.