Court docs: Burglary attempt goes awry for Clear Lake man who is now facing charges

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man who was allegedly caught in the act of stealing items from a garage has been arrested after his getaway plan failed.

Joey Allen, 40, is facing charges of third-degree burglary and attempted burglary in connection to an incident just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a neighbor in the 700 block of N. 16th Ct. heard a noise, looked out his window and saw a male taking items from a garage.

Allen was allegedly putting the items on a bike trailer that he was pulling with his bike.

The neighbor ran outside and when Allen tried to flee on his bike, he slipped and fell due to the icy conditions. Allen ran from the scene but the bike and the items he attempted to steal were left behind.