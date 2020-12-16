Court docs: Austin murder victim was a boy who was trying to protect his mother

AUSTIN, Minn. - The victim in an Austin murder that occurred Tuesday was a boy who was trying to protect his mother, court documents revealed.

Jaime Vaca, 27, of Austin, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and a charge of first-degree assault-great bodily harm. The charges were filed Wednesday.

Police responded to the 800 block of 3rd Ave. NW on Tuesday morning after a report that people were being stabbed. Authorities arrived and found a woman lying in the front yard. She was able to tell authorities that a minor inside the house had also been stabbed.

Authorities discovered a boy with stab wounds. He was flown to St. Marys and later died. The boy's name and age has not been released.

The woman was life-flighted to St. Marys where she went extensive surgery to save her life, according to court documents.

Officers were able to locate the suspect in a bathroom where he was holding a knife. He was tased before he was disarmed and taken into custody.

As officers cleared the house, five minor children were found hiding upstairs.

According to court documents, the woman and Vaca were fighting in a bedroom when the second victim kicked open the door in an attempt to protect his mother. When he intervened, Vaca allegedly grabbed a knife before stabbing both individuals.

Vaca allegedly told investigators that he “blacked out” when he grabbed the knife.

The victim who later died was the one who called 911, according to court documents.

When told the boy had died, Vaca allegedly told authorities, "I'm a murderer" before putting his head down.