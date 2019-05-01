Court docs: Austin man accused of bribing victim with candy to commit sexual abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man is facing multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under 13 after allegedly bribing the victim with candy.
Chad Corporon, 37, is being held in the Mower County Jail and is facing three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Corporon denied the allegations, according to court documents, and told investigators he has never been alone with the victim long enough to sexually abuse her.
The alleged incidents were reported on April 16.
Second-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum of 25 years in prison.
