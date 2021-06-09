Court docs: Austin homicide was result of a drug deal gone bad

AUSTIN, Minn. - A weekend homicide in Austin was the result of a drug deal gone bad, court documents state.

Authorities are still trying to track down Miguel Nunez Jr., who is wanted for three counts of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old David Harris.

Court documents detail a chaotic scene that began when Nunez Jr., also known as "Spazzo," went to the location to buy marijuana.

Once inside, Nunez "stated they needed to give him all of the drugs or he would shoot everyone." At that point, Harris heard the commotion in the other bedroom, grabbed his gun and opened the door.

That's when Nunez allegedly shot the man in the chest multiple times. A second victim then struggled with the defendant and was also shot.

The suspect in the case was also shot and dropped his weapon on the way out, authorities said.

Police said Nunez recently moved to the Austin area from Sioux Falls, and he and three juveniles planned to rob the man selling marijuana.

"The defendant is believed to have fled the jurisdiction and his whereabouts are unknown," authorities said.