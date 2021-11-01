Court docs: Austin homicide of 75-year-old man involved a boy, 12, and a robbery plot

AUSTIN, Minn. - Court documents released in the homicide of William Hall, 75, who was found dead Oct. 13, show that a 12-year-old boy and other juveniles went to the residence to steal marijuana.

Hall was found dead on Oct. 13 when people delivering meals found him lying on the floor of the residence.

After officers arrived, a neighbor said he had video footage showing four young males riding their bikes in the area. Moments later, the victim was heard yelling “give me my pipe back” at a group of people wearing facemasks.

Five days after Hall’s body was found, authorities were contacted and told people at the residence could not find the victim’s wallet or a .22 caliber revolver.

On Oct. 20, an autopsy indicated the victim died from blunt-force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs.

A juvenile male was interviewed on Oct. 26 and initially denied being involved before saying he was at the victim’s residence with a 12-year-old boy and two of his friends.

The 12-year-old allegedly said they could “do a job” and “smoke some weed.”

During the interview, the juvenile said the 12-year-old boy led the way to the residence and they followed the victim into the garage.

During an interview with the 12-year-old, he indicated that he knew the victim and he said another juvenile, whose name has not been released, pushed the victim during an attempted robbery. The ages of the other two juveniles believed to be involved have not been released.

Francisco Silva, 18, of Austin, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Documents also state that three days after Hall died, the four suspects were at a house in Austin and talked about robbing an old man.