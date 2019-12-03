Court docs: 6 officers needed to subdue man in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A half-dozen officers were needed to help remove a man from a squad car after an alleged DWI and outburst that resulted in multiple charges.

James Hayes-Vierkant, 26, is facing charges of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, obstructing the legal process and DWI after an alleged incident Saturday in Freeborn County.

Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle in a ditch and found Hayes-Vierkant in the vehicle and suspected he was under the influence.

After blowing .149, Hayes-Vierkant became agitated and allegedly kicked the squad car and banged his head against the cage in the back of the vehicle, court documents state.

With his face bloodied, he was taken to the emergency room where he allegedly wanted to fight deputies and spit blood into their faces.

It took six officers to remove him from the squad car.