Court docs: 3 suspected in Austin burglary; thousands of dollars' worth of items recovered

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two adults and a juvenile are facing charges in connection to an alleged burglary involving around 20 items valued at thousands of dollars.

Authorities responded to the 300 block of 1st St. SE after a hit and run report at around 10:52 p.m. Saturday.

Three subjects, all wearing dark sweatshirts, were allegedly seen leaving the residence carrying a guitar and speaker. When the vehicle, a 2001 Buick LeSabre, left the scene, it allegedly struck the side of a Buick Enclave.

Officers were dispatched back to the address at 1:08 a.m. Sunday for a burglary report.

The victim suspected his nephew and two friends were involved in the burglary, according to court documents.

Police located and blocked in the Buick LeSabre in the 700 block of 19th St. and found three subjects inside.

Treshawn Delaney, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property. Quincy Towers, 19, was charged with second-degree burglary and felony theft. The third person, a juvenile, was not identified in court documents.

Officer located many items that had been stolen from the victim’s residence, including around $12,000 worth of silver and other coins, hardware equipment, electronics, a safe, guitars and a credit card.