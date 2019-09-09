Clear
2 in Worth County arrested after deputies foil burglary attempt

Roberto Del Angel (left) and Marco Posado and

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 11:01 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 11:17 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An attempted burglary in rural Northwood was foiled by deputies after and two men have been charged in connection to it.

The initial report was taken Friday in the 500 block of 500th St. after someone allegedly took many things and appeared to stash other items to come back for.

Early Saturday, a deputy was conducting surveillance when a vehicle came up the driveway with its headlights off. The driver, Marco Posada, 42, and a passenger, Roberto Del Angel, 49, were taken into custody.

The vehicle, a 2003 red Ford Taurus, was confirmed stolen from Estherville. A small baggie of methamphetamine was located on the ground where Del Angel exited the vehicle.

Both men admitted to snorting meth a few hours prior to being arrested and are facing charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.

