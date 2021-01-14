Court docs: 2 from north Iowa charged after toddler ingested methamphetamine

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two people are facing a felony child endangerment charge after a toddler ingested methamphetamine.

Cody Henderson, 30, of Manly, was booked into the Worth County Jail on Wednesday and is being held on $5,000 bond. Taylor Henderson, 29, was arrested earlier this month on the same charge.

According to court documents, a 1-year-old female was taken to MercyOne North Iowa in July and tested positive for ingestion of meth.

The child first showed signs of irregular behavior in the 200 block of W. Harris St. in Manly.

Police concluded that it was at that location where the child came into contact with the meth.