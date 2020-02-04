The Iowa Supreme Court says it will not review evidence in the case of a man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.
The lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera have argued that much of the evidence prosecutors plan to use at trial should be suppressed because his cooperation was coerced and he wasn’t initially read his legal rights.
Illegal immigrant charged with murder in Tibbetts case
Timeline: The disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts
Reaction to arrest in the case
Rivera pleads not guilty to first-degree murder
The Des Moines Register reports that Justice Edward Mansfield denied the review Tuesday.
A district court judge had ruled the evidence was admissible. Rivera's lawyers appealed the decision, leading to a delay of Rivera's first-degree murder trial.
Related Content
- Court denies evidence review in killed Iowa student case
- Iowa Supreme Court denies 'Bachelor' appeal
- Iowa man charged in cold-case killing seeks to exclude evidence
- Blogger denied Iowa House credentials
- Court of Appeals denies Rochester GameStop robber
- Bullied juror claim denied in murder case
- Iowa surrogacy case headed to U.S. Supreme Court
- Former Iowa officer accused of switching pills seized as evidence
- Evidence in Lois Riess case released to the public
- 2018 Year in Review: Murder cases in north Iowa, southern Minnesota