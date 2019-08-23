Clear
Court decisions handed down in Mason City harassment case

Defendant claims he has an alibi.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:36 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of threatening to kill a woman wins one motion in court and loses another.

King Allah James, 29, is charged with 1st degree harassment for allegedly telling a woman in the parking lot of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center that he was going to “shoot and kill her.” James says he has witnesses to the fact he was asleep at the time of the supposed threat.

James filed notice of his alibi witnesses on July 2 and court documents state police officers then questioned those witnesses at their home at 12:15 am on July 3. James objected to that and asked that police be limited in their ability to contact his witnesses. A judge has now ruled that police may only contact the alibi witnesses between 9 am and 8 pm.

James also also for the state to pay for expert defense testimony on eye-witness identifications, video surveillance footage, and issues related to racial lineups. A judge has denied that request.

A hearing is now scheduled for August 28 on whether an eye-witness identification of James should be allowed his trial, which is set to begin on September 10.

