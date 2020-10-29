Court Rules Ballots Received After Election Day Should Be Separated

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A ciruit court of appeals is now ruling absentee ballots received after election day in Minnesota should be separated from the rest of ballots.

A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals says this should be done in case a future order makes those ballots invalid.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon calls the decision unnecessarily disruptive, and says its timing and substance are deeply troubling.

"This could have been decided months ago, and it should have been," Simon said. "As of early August, we had a set of rules in place that all political parties in this state signed onto, and all political actors. We put those rules into place for our August primary election on August 11th, and instead for no apparent reason, the case was decided five days before a national election."

The Republican Party of Minnesota says it applauds the decision, while the state DFL called it an attack on democracy.