Court: Dogs, cats will not be returned to Worth County woman who has been charged with animal neglect

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Dogs seized from a Worth County residence in 2018 were neglected as defined by Iowa code and Barb Kavars’ request for the return of nine dogs and four cats has been denied, a court ruled this week.

There were 154 Samoyed dogs taken from the residence in 2018 and Kavars wanted nine of those returned.

“Although Kavars testified she was not interested in breeding the dogs, she had earlier told (a) Worth County deputy that she would like a few litters and had requested both male and female dogs,” court documents state. “Upon review of the record, the Court concludes that the animals were neglected.”

“Although she was concerned for the animals and wanted to take care of the animals, she was unable to do so.”

The animals will be delivered to “another entity which can adequately meet the needs of the animals or permanently place the animals,” documents state.

The conditions at the home near Manly were described as the dogs having no food and little fresh drinking water available. Some dogs had untreated injuries and the smell of urine in the house was called “awful.”

A dog that had to be euthanized could not stand up, according to court documents, was dehydrated and his coat was soaked with urine.

In March, Kavars was charged with 17 counts of animal neglect.