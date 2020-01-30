Couple that lost everything in Blooming Prairie blaze feeling 'loved and valued'

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. -The community is coming together in the aftermath of a devastating fire that ripped through downtown Blooming Prairie.

Sadie Burnett and Travis Marth, the couple that lived in a building engulfed with flames Tuesday, were displaced and lost everything in this week's fire.

They were not at home at the time of the fire and the only personal items that survived are what they took with them to work Tuesday morning.

Click here to view a GoFundMe page to support the couple.

They have housing situations lined up for the next few months. Burnett told KIMT over the phone that they currently have enough essential items such as clothing and toiletries, but aren't sure what else they will need until they move to their next housing situation.

They don't have much room to store large items at the moment. They thank the Blooming Prairie and Albert Lea communities for their support and say they feel very "loved and valued."

No injuries were reported.

Melissa Sorensen was emotional when she thinks about the loss for the couple and The Bakery, which was destroyed.

"My sister told me about it,” Sorensen said. “She was in tears too. She and her daughter would get donuts there every Tuesday."

Fire crews Tuesday afternoon said the Blooming Prairie ladder truck, which was used during the blaze, pumps 2,000 gallons a minute.

Fire departments from Blooming Prairie, Geneva, Hayfield, Ellendale, Owatonna, Claremont and Hollendale were all involved fighting the fire.

KIMT News Three reached out to The Bakery owner Gregg Fristedt who declined to comment about the fire.