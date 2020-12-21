Couple gives $2 million for new football practice field at UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The University of Northern Iowa has received a $2 million donation to build an artificial turf football field.

The donation from Doug and Ann Goschke. Construction on the outdoor practice facility is set to start in the spring. Head Football Coach Mark Farley says the new facility will allow the team to practice safely in all weather conditions late into fall and in early spring.

The couple gave the money to honor Doug's late sister, Junean Goschke. She graduated from what's now known as the University of Northern Iowa in 1966.