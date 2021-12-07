County works to keep roads clear during first big snowfall of the season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County has been working all day to keep the roads clear of drifting snow and slick slush.

Olmsted County's Public Works Department has had 17 snowplow drivers out since it began snowing on Tuesday morning.

Highway maintenance engineer Chad Schuman says the snow event should help prepare county workers and drivers for the bigger snow event expect on Friday.

He explained, "This has been great, getting our feet wet. It's good for us to get out on the roads. It's also good for the motorists to get used to the weather and the driving conditions so I think we'll be ready for this weekend when it comes."

Public works also asks all drivers to keep their distance from snowplows to prevent accidents.

Schuman added, "Definitely keep your distance from them; that's really important. Let them do their job. They're going to be swerving in and out of turn lanes and stopping and starting and that sort of thing and you just have to be mindful of what they're doing. They're out there trying to do the job to keep the roads safe and the people safe out on the roads."

The city of Rochester is also asking homeowners to keep sidewalks safe for pedestrians. In a release, the department said, "Sidewalks need to be cleared to their full width; wider paths require a 5-foot wide path to be within 24 hours of the snowfall ending."