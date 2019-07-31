County commissioners declare state of emergency for Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Strong storms ripped through our area less than two weeks ago leaving a path of destruction. Freeborn County leaders are now declaring the State of Emergency for Albert Lea, where there is still a lot of cleaning up to do.

Tree branches lay were everywhere in Bud Deal's yard.

"I had two great big branches come off and hit the porch and the wind picked them up and threw them off to the side and hit the power line," Deal said.

Deal has lived in Albert Lea for 20 years and has never seen mother nature's fury quite like this before.

“I wasn't scared, I was just in awe of nature's power," Deal said.

The July 20th winds clocked through the area at around 60-70 miles per hour, and the damage was noticeable across the city. Rich Hall is the Emergency Manager Director for Freeborn County and says Albert Lea got the brunt of the damage.

"The storm ripped through Albert Lea, the power company had numerous reports of power outages and they had twelve power poles that were destroyed along with four transmitters," Hall said.

Hall says the damage was so bad that it totaled in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and is stretching the county's resources thin. This prompted Freeborn County to reach out to the state and request a Disaster Declaration.

"We sent our preliminary damage assessment up to the state," Hall said.

To meet the requirement of state funding, there has to be at least $60,000 worth of damage which Hall says they've easily met.

The state is expected to visit the area in the upcoming weeks and do a damage assessment. With the Disaster Declaration, the state is expected to cover 75 percent of the damage cost. The other 25 percent will be covered locally.