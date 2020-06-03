County buildings reopening by appointment only in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – All Freeborn County buildings and facilities will reopen to the public, with limited access, on June 8.

Citizens will be able to enter county buildings from 9:30 am through 2:30 pm Monday through Friday, but by appointment only until further notice. Access to the Government Center will only be through the Law Enforcement Center entrance located in the parking lot off Newton Avenue.

In announcing this limited reopening, Freeborn County issued the following statement:

“Freeborn County has worked diligently to develop a cautious, phased approach to reopening and to ensure the proper procedures are in place to protect the health and safety of employees and the community. The Freeborn County COVID 19 reopening plan may been seen at www.co.freeborn.mn.us.”

“We encourage all citizens to continue to utilize phone contact, email or other means to complete your business. Many services can also be done online and citizens are encouraged to continue using these options. A complete listing of department contacts (PHONE AND EMAIL) can be found on the county webpage www.co.freeborn.mn.us.”

“Drop boxes for all Government Center offices are located in at the main entrance on College St. They can be utilized from 8am to 5pm for any document drop offs or to receive and process real estate documents and tax payments.”

The County has installed new COVID-19 signage and protective measures at the Government Center to help ensure physical distancing guidelines are being followed (e.g. employees wearing masks, new Plexiglas shields, disposable pens, floor markings for physical distancing, hand sanitizer etc.). Anyone visiting the Government Center will be required to complete a COVID screening and wear a face covering.