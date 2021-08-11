County breakdown: High COVID-19 transmission in most local counties

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County announced Wednesday it has a high COVID-19 transmission rate, which is now the norm in many southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa counties.

Olmsted, Cerro Gordo, Freeborn and Mower counties are all classified in the high transmission rate zone.

"Olmsted County continues to encourage community members to get vaccinated if they are unvaccinated or missing a second dose to minimize transmission. Vaccination can build a wall of protection around a large piece of the population, including children under 12, who have not had the opportunity to receive a shot," Olmsted County said in a statement. "The vaccine is still highly effective against COVID-19 and dramatically reduces hospitalizations and death. However, the Delta variant spreads very easily, and we are learning that vaccinated people can transmit the virus even if they do not have symptoms."

