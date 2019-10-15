Clear

Olmsted County HRA approves new affordable housing preservation program

A tax incentive to keep affordable housing in the community.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 9:42 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Affordable housing is one of the hottest topic here in the growing Med City.
The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners wrapped up a meeting to approve an affordable housing preservation program.

Essentially, this would be a lower tax rate incentive to help landlords keep their rent prices at a lower level to help people in the community.
David Dunn is the housing director who says it's all to make sure everyone of all economic levels can afford a home.

“It keeps units affordable and preserve the housing that we have which is the most important thing we can do,” he said.

The program is still in it’s early stages and is expected to roll out in 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN AP football poll

Image

Mayo falls to Lakeville South in Section semis

Image

Figuring out Rochester's city budget

Image

Parking lot proposal

Image

Kavars trial: Day One

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Affordable housing preservation program

Image

cold weather rule

Image

Highway speed changes

Image

Golden Apple: Julie Lawler

Community Events