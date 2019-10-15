Olmsted County HRA approves new affordable housing preservation program

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Affordable housing is one of the hottest topic here in the growing Med City.

The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners wrapped up a meeting to approve an affordable housing preservation program.

Essentially, this would be a lower tax rate incentive to help landlords keep their rent prices at a lower level to help people in the community.

David Dunn is the housing director who says it's all to make sure everyone of all economic levels can afford a home.

“It keeps units affordable and preserve the housing that we have which is the most important thing we can do,” he said.

The program is still in it’s early stages and is expected to roll out in 2020.