County, City, and residents prepare for possible flooding

With warm temperatures and rain in the forecast, Olmsted County is preparing for possible flooding.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Olmsted County, Minn. – The National Weather Service is expecting possible flooding for the Olmsted County area and residents are preparing.

“I've raked off the roof several times, try to keep the snow away from the house as much as possible. There's so much snow we don't quite know what to do with it anymore,” Alan Johnsurd of Rochester said.

Rochester Public Works is doing their part by widening streets from snow and also clearing storm drains.

Olmsted County Emergency Management is also preparing by monitoring the weather.

“Our flood control project after the 2007 rains, that can hold probably 10 to 12 inches of rain. So, our snow pack doesn’t equal that yet, so we’re thinking we’re in a good spot in terms of flooding,” Captain Mike Bromberg said.

But, rain throughout the week can still pose issues. He advised people to prepare, as he’s going to.

“I don't have the hose out yet this morning. So, that's an evening project, to get my sump pump hose out and get that ready and running clear,” he said.

He expects Eyota to see the worst of it if flooding does happen in the county.

Eyota city officials tell KIMT they’re preparing by clearing storm sewers and breaking up ice on streets so water can melt away quickly.

County and Rochester city officials suggest preparing by clearing storm drains on property, clearing away from the house, and making sure that snow is on the downgrade of the home.

And of course, Capt. Bromberg said it’s important to keep on top of the weather throughout the week.

“We'll see. An inch and a half of rain in the next three days with 57 degree weather, we'll see what happens,” he said

