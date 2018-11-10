Clear

County Auditor: People understand how the new voter ID law works.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 8:33 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa- Cerro Gordo County Officials are announcing record breaking turnout in Tuesday’s General Election with over 19 thousand people voting. Of those, 93 of them had to fill vote using an affidavit. That is a piece of paper voters had to sign if they did not bring the proper identification as part of the soft roll out of the new voter ID law.
Acting Auditor Pat Wright said these numbers show people are understanding how the new law is going to work.
“I think there are many people that brought different forms of identification,” she said. “Between the Auditor’s Office, the Secretary of State’s Office and the media, we were able to get the word out there.”
The law will go in to full effect starting January of 2019.

