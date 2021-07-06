Several golf carts, UTV stolen from popular NE Iowa golf course

FREEPORT, Iowa – The public is being asked to help a theft at the Oneota Golf and Country Club.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says several golf cars and a utility vehicle were stolen from Oneota Golf & Country Club sometime between 9 pm Sunday and 7 am Monday.

Residents and businesses near the country club are being asked to review any security video they may have of that time period.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. 563-382-4268.