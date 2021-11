MASON CITY, Iowa - Country Thunder has announced its lineup for the music festival in 2022.

Chris Young, Kip Moore and Lee Brice have been announced as the headliners for the three-day show next June 10-12.

Additionally, Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Sawyer Brown, Lindsay Ell, Lainey Wilson, Kameron Marlowe, Michael Ray and more are scheduled to attend.

KIMT is offering a VIP package to the event. Want to win? Click here for your chance.