Country Thunder Iowa announces lineup

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Country Thunder will be roaring its way into Iowa next June and the list of musical acts performing will not dissappoint country fans.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, the country rockers that brought us Sweet Home Alabama, will be the main headlining performer as part of their Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Old Dominion and Kane Brown are also being tapped as headliners.

Other artists that will be performing are Big & Rich, Clay Walker, Lonestar, Ashley McBryde, Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick. Several more bands will be announced later.

Country Thunder is taking over for the Tree Town music festival, which has been held in Forest City since 2014. The festival will kick off on June 12th and run through the 14th at Heritage Park.

Country Thunder also holds similar music festivals in Florida, Arizona, and Wisconsin, as well as the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan, and Alberta.