Country Meadow Place expanding to accommodate more families

MASON CITY, Iowa - Finding care and housing for our elderly loved ones can be a challenge, that's why a local assisted living center is expanding to meet demand.

Country Meadow Place in Mason City is going from 36 to 56 apartments. People, including Alberta and John Crowe, came out Thursday morning for breakfast and to tour of the new expansion mid-construction. The Crowes lives in a condo now but say they like to see what options are out there for the future and knowing they are in a safe place really gives their kids peace of mind.

“It gives them more relief because they don't live around here so they feel happy we are somewhere safe,” says Alberta.

Tony Buhr is the Community Relations Coordinator with Country Meadow Place. He says they receive calls all the time asking about availability but they have been at capacity for some time. He says this project will really help more families in the area get their loved ones the care they need, and go back to being family.

“A lot of times the relationship gets kind of strained because they have been the care givers for so long so that when they come here that relationship is rebuilt in a lot of ways and it's really neat to see,” says Buhr.

The new apartments are set to open in April 2019.