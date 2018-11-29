Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Country Meadow Place expanding to accommodate more families

A local assisted living organization is expanding to keep up with demand

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 12:28 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

MASON CITY, Iowa - Finding care and housing for our elderly loved ones can be a challenge, that's why a local assisted living center is expanding to meet demand.
Country Meadow Place in Mason City is going from 36 to 56 apartments. People, including Alberta and John Crowe, came out Thursday morning for breakfast and to tour of the new expansion mid-construction. The Crowes lives in a condo now but say they like to see what options are out there for the future and knowing they are in a safe place really gives their kids peace of mind.
“It gives them more relief because they don't live around here so they feel happy we are somewhere safe,” says Alberta.
Tony Buhr is the Community Relations Coordinator with Country Meadow Place. He says they receive calls all the time asking about availability but they have been at capacity for some time. He says this project will really help more families in the area get their loved ones the care they need, and go back to being family.
“A lot of times the relationship gets kind of strained because they have been the care givers for so long so that when they come here that relationship is rebuilt in a lot of ways and it's really neat to see,” says Buhr.
The new apartments are set to open in April 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
A slippery morning commute, but no snow for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Convention & visitor authority

Image

Salting responsibly

Image

Living snow fence

Image

Transportation survey

Image

Las Palmas owes employees

Image

Steam tunnel being removed

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Home Alone Presentation

Community Events