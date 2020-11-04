Counting votes in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - While many states are struggling to get all the votes counted, one local county has bragging rights for finishing up the count so quickly.

Cerro Gordo County finished up their vote tallies at 10:15 on election night, although a few absentee ballots might trickle in through the mail.

County Auditor Adam Wedmore said the county got permission from the state to start counting the absentee ballots on the day before the election.

If that permission hadn't been granted, they would have still been counting those absentee ballots when the votes from the precincts arrived. With turnout in the county over 75%, it would have been a long night.

Wedmore says even though the election is over, there are still a few more jobs to be done.

"Today and over the next several weeks is the behind the scenes stuff. We'll be filing reports with the state and be doing inventory checks of all of our equipment and we'll be preparing for our post election audit," said Wedmore.

The post election audit involves a hand recount of the paper ballots of one of the precincts, they check that number against the computer total of votes.

The county will keep the paper ballots from the election in a vault for a minimum of 22 months. After that time, they will get shredded.