Here's a look at what the teams are expecting entering an unusual 2020 season. Click on the team name for complete stories.

Austin: 2-7 last season.

Albert Lea: 2-7 last season.

Grand Meadow: 10-2 last season.

Stewartville: 8-1 last season.

Blooming Prairie: 13-0 last season.

Le Roy-Ostrander: 8-1 last season.

Triton: 4-5 last season.

Byron: 4-6 last season.

St. Charles: 6-4 last season.

Dover-Eyota: 0-9 last season.

Pine Island: 3-6 last season.