Clear
BREAKING NEWS There will be no Minnesota State Fair in 2020: 'This isn’t a difficult decision, it’s the only decision' Full Story

Counterfeit opioids blamed for southern MN overdose that included death of 23-year-old

Southern Minnesota authorities are investigating after responding to a drug overdose of three people that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man.

Posted: May 22, 2020 9:43 AM

MANKATO, Minn. - Southern Minnesota authorities are investigating after responding to a drug overdose of three people that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man.

It involved three males in their 20s and was caused by counterfeit oxycodone pills, authorities said.

Marcus Krogh, 23, of Mankato, died as a result of the overdose. One other person was admitted to the ICU and another was treated and released. 

“Counterfeit opioid pills are commonly found to contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl and have been responsible for numerous overdose deaths and injuries throughout the state and country,” the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said.

 “Law enforcement, again, is pleading with the public to not ingest any “prescription” medication that was not dispensed by a pharmacy.  Counterfeit pills are purposely made to look like actual prescription medication, thus increasing their value.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18200

Reported Deaths: 818
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6029502
Ramsey192586
Stearns185311
Nobles14142
Anoka99549
Dakota92932
Olmsted49310
Washington43123
Kandiyohi4281
Clay34422
Rice3072
Scott2982
Wright2001
Sherburne1831
Benton1522
Carver1382
Martin1245
Steele1220
Todd1160
St. Louis10913
Blue Earth1041
Mower871
Pine830
Winona7515
Freeborn730
Carlton710
Cottonwood590
Polk572
Otter Tail520
Nicollet513
Itasca516
Watonwan420
Goodhue401
Meeker400
Dodge400
Chisago391
Crow Wing381
Le Sueur381
Chippewa370
Jackson360
Unassigned349
Becker330
Murray330
Morrison320
Lyon280
Douglas240
Waseca220
McLeod210
Isanti200
Rock200
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs141
Swift140
Sibley120
Faribault110
Wilkin113
Norman110
Cass102
Kanabec101
Pipestone100
Brown102
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Wadena60
Pope60
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Yellow Medicine50
Aitkin40
Pennington40
Lincoln40
Koochiching40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Clearwater20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16146

Reported Deaths: 410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk338191
Woodbury244823
Black Hawk165437
Linn91073
Marshall8428
Dallas81613
Johnson5857
Muscatine54035
Wapello4503
Crawford4352
Tama37823
Louisa3266
Scott3238
Dubuque30013
Jasper24914
Pottawattamie1905
Sioux1810
Washington1748
Buena Vista1340
Allamakee1184
Plymouth980
Warren900
Poweshiek888
Story861
Wright730
Bremer655
Clinton611
Des Moines511
Henry501
Boone500
Mahaska472
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa320
Clayton303
Osceola300
Buchanan290
Monroe272
Marion270
Shelby270
Clarke250
Fayette250
Madison211
Winneshiek210
Webster201
Lee200
Monona190
Cerro Gordo191
Lyon190
Grundy190
Harrison180
Hamilton150
Floyd151
Davis150
Butler140
Jefferson140
Unassigned140
Keokuk130
Delaware130
Greene130
Hardin130
Mills130
Howard120
Audubon111
Page100
Hancock100
Humboldt90
Winnebago90
Clay90
Sac80
Chickasaw80
Cherokee80
Appanoose83
Van Buren80
Jackson80
Dickinson80
Ida80
Carroll70
Kossuth70
Emmet60
Franklin60
Cass60
Adair60
Mitchell50
Montgomery50
Taylor50
Union40
Fremont40
Worth30
Adams30
Lucas30
Pocahontas30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain returning for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Memorial Day programs put on hold

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Get ready for a soggy stretch

Image

Hopes and Fears for the Future of the Food Industry

Image

MN fitness centers remain closed indefinitely

Image

Candidates look to unseat Congressman Steve King

Image

Record number of absentee ballots

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Image

Wedding venues reopening in Iowa

Image

Band Fest with social distancing

Community Events