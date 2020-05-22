Counterfeit opioids blamed for southern MN overdose that included death of 23-year-old

MANKATO, Minn. - Southern Minnesota authorities are investigating after responding to a drug overdose of three people that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man.

It involved three males in their 20s and was caused by counterfeit oxycodone pills, authorities said.

Marcus Krogh, 23, of Mankato, died as a result of the overdose. One other person was admitted to the ICU and another was treated and released.

“Counterfeit opioid pills are commonly found to contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl and have been responsible for numerous overdose deaths and injuries throughout the state and country,” the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Law enforcement, again, is pleading with the public to not ingest any “prescription” medication that was not dispensed by a pharmacy. Counterfeit pills are purposely made to look like actual prescription medication, thus increasing their value.”