Counter-protest at Rochester Planned Parenthood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We are in the middle of what's called 40 Days for Life. It's an international campaign that aims to end abortion.

Locally, protests have been happening in front of Planned Parenthood in Rochester. On Monday, a counter-protest also took place, with a focus on women's health care.

If you drive by Planned Parenthood in Rochester on a Monday morning, you'll likely see Mary Amiot.

"We're out here praying and fasting and being a witness to the sanctity of human life," Amiot said.

You'll also see Marcia Nichols.

"About a month ago, I don't know why, but I noticed the protestors out here were kind of in larger numbers than normal, and honestly it made me angry. And I decided if they could stand with a sign, so can I," Nichols said.

Nichols is usually there with her "Pro Choice" sign alone, or with one other person. But on Monday, she was joined by a group of counter-protestors.

"What we decided to do was just come down and support the women that are going into Planned Parenthood," said Heidi Wilkins, who organized the counter-protest.

Wilkins said it's an issue that goes beyond the abortion debate.

"Planned Parenthood doesn't just provide abortions. In fact, in Rochester, it's very minimal that they even provide a pill. So most of the women that are going into Planned Parenthood in Rochester are really going for cancer screenings, their yearly checkups, those kind of really important crucial health things," said Wilkins.

Two groups with two very different views on this controversial issue, making their voices heard.

"Everybody has a right in this country to voice their opinion. But we are here to help solve the problem of women suffering and babies being killed," Amiot said.

"It's allowing the woman to make the choice that's right for her at that moment. And I can't say what that choice is, you can't say what that choice is," Nichols said.

Last week Planned Parenthood also announced its newest plans for a large abortion facility located in southern Illinois.

The 40 Days for Life campaign goes through November.