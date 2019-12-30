Countdown to get Real ID: 'That deadline is going to approach very quickly'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the new year approaching, the countdown is on to get your Real ID.

In ten months, the federal government will require Real IDs for airline travel and entry into some government buildings.

A star in the upper right corner marks driver licenses as a Real ID.

That's why local offices are asking people to act now.

"Our office is going to be like a zoo come next October and around that time because that deadline is going to approach very quickly," Alyssa DeGrand, a clerk specialist at Olmsted County Government Center, said. "People are going to try to get the upgrade and go on a plane the next day and that will not work out. You'll have to plan a couple months ahead of time. You need the physical card to board a plane after that law takes effect."

The deadline is October 1, 2020.

Extra identification is required to get the upgrade from a standard ID, however it is the same price.

You are still allowed to use a passport or passport book to board a flight.

In Rochester, you can get a Real ID at the Olmsted County Government Center located at 151 Fourth Street SE or the Driver's Exam Station located at 1633 North Broadway.