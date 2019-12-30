Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Countdown to get Real ID: 'That deadline is going to approach very quickly'

The deadline is October 1, 2020.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the new year approaching, the countdown is on to get your Real ID.

In ten months, the federal government will require Real IDs for airline travel and entry into some government buildings.

A star in the upper right corner marks driver licenses as a Real ID.

That's why local offices are asking people to act now.

"Our office is going to be like a zoo come next October and around that time because that deadline is going to approach very quickly," Alyssa DeGrand, a clerk specialist at Olmsted County Government Center, said. "People are going to try to get the upgrade and go on a plane the next day and that will not work out. You'll have to plan a couple months ahead of time. You need the physical card to board a plane after that law takes effect."

The deadline is October 1, 2020.

Extra identification is required to get the upgrade from a standard ID, however it is the same price.

You are still allowed to use a passport or passport book to board a flight.

In Rochester, you can get a Real ID at the Olmsted County Government Center located at 151 Fourth Street SE or the Driver's Exam Station located at 1633 North Broadway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 2°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MNDOT Takes on Winter Conditions

Image

Family Promise Meal

Image

Holiday Winter Gear Drive

Image

Countdown to Real ID

Image

Children's Museum moving

Image

Guth & Baxter Meet with Voters

Image

Registered Voters on the Rise

Image

Bags of Food

Image

Hanukkah and Diversity

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/30

Community Events