Countdown to Kickoff: West Hancock Eagles

BRITT, Iowa – West Hancock went 9-3 in 2018 finding its season ending in the UNI-Dome in the state playoffs. The Eagles fell to Hudson 35-28. According to the players. This experience helped them learn how to prep for this year.

The bread and butter for this team is the running game which led the entire state in rushing yards last year.

All five of the team’s starting offensive linemen return to help a group that scored more than 40 points on seven occasions last year.

“Our offense really stepped up last year and this year they’re even better,” said Tate Hagen. “We return a lot of our linemen and most of our backfield. It should be awesome to watch.”

Star running backs Tate Hagen and Josef Smith combine for one of the top backfield duos in the entire state for what could be another big year for West Hancock.“

“Everyone blacks for everyone,” said Josef Smith. “I don’t care if I have the ball or not, I just want to win the game. I don’t care about the yards or anything so I always block as hard as I can for Tate and he blocks as hard as he can for me.”

West Hancock opens the season ar Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Aug. 30.