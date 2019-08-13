Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: West Hancock Eagles

KIMT is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite teams.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

BRITT, Iowa – West Hancock went 9-3 in 2018 finding its season ending in the UNI-Dome in the state playoffs. The Eagles fell to Hudson 35-28. According to the players. This experience helped them learn how to prep for this year.

The bread and butter for this team is the running game which led the entire state in rushing yards last year.

All five of the team’s starting offensive linemen return to help a group that scored more than 40 points on seven occasions last year.

“Our offense really stepped up last year and this year they’re even better,” said Tate Hagen. “We return a lot of our linemen and most of our backfield. It should be awesome to watch.”

Star running backs Tate Hagen and Josef Smith combine for one of the top backfield duos in the entire state for what could be another big year for West Hancock.“

“Everyone blacks for everyone,” said Josef Smith. “I don’t care if I have the ball or not, I just want to win the game. I don’t care about the yards or anything so I always block as hard as I can for Tate and he blocks as hard as he can for me.”

West Hancock opens the season ar Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Aug. 30.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Mason City

Image

CTK: Newman Catholic

Image

CTK: West Hancock

Image

Blue Alert System

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Image

Left lane citations

Image

LGB Mental Health

Image

NAMI Walk

Image

Interchange project

Image

Silver Lake Warming Station

Community Events