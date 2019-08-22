Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: Triton Cobras

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - The Triton Cobras are building off a 2-8 campaign in 2018 with one of those wins occurring in the section playoffs.

The Cobras look to take that experience and learn from it.

“Our team mantra this year is to win as one,” said Lukas Bodenstab. “We’re looking forward to coming together as a team. Offensive line, special teams, every part of the game coming together so we can win as a team.”

51 players went out for the team this year and are taking it upon themselves to establish a brand of football Triton fans will love for years to come. The key is consistency.

“Win or loss, I just want our guys to come close together and form a brotherhood like years past, that’s what is fun to me about football,” said Parker Boe.

Triton opens the season at Stewartville on Aug. 30 at 7 PM.

