Countdown to Kickoff: Stewartville Tigers

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota -- There was plenty of momentum on the side of the Stewartville Tigers in 2018. But after reeling off four-straight wins to start the campaign, Stewie finished 5-4, falling to Pine Island in the Section Tournament.

Even after losing a chunk of the o-line and receiving corps, the Tigers are back with key players in key positions. Juniors Josh Buri and Will Tschetter hope to anchor the offense as the quarterback/running back duo.

For Tschetter, it's about helping the younger players acclimate to the team.

"I think all the upperclassmen, the leaders on this team we're going to be staying positive, teaching the young guys leading them through the season," Tschetter said. "And I think they're going to do a good job stepping into roles this year."

Stewartville kicks off their season Aug. 30 at home vs. Triton.