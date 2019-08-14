Countdown to Kickoff: Spring Grove Lions

SPRING GROVE, Minn. - The Lions won’t take the field on the first Friday of the season. They’ll have to settle for the day before instead marking 15 days until kickoff.

Spring Grove is coming off two-consecutive nine-man state championships. The challenge this year is replacing a core group of seniors including the skill position of quarterback.

Other teams from around the area have caught wind of the struggle and seem to be overlooking the Lions before the season even starts.

For the group of seniors that want to smell U.S. Bank Stadium one last time, they are ready to prove all of the naysayers wrong.

“A lot of people are doubting us saying that just because we lost some good seniors that we’re not going to be any good this year,” said Wyatt Murphy. “I think it’ll be nice to prove them wrong.”

“We’re just going to keep moving forward like we have for the past few years,” said Chandler Bergurd. “Nothing is changing, just different players.”

The Lions open the season on the road, Aug. 29 at GHEC/Truman.