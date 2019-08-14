Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: Spring Grove Lions

KIMT News 3 is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite high school teams.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

SPRING GROVE, Minn. - The Lions won’t take the field on the first Friday of the season. They’ll have to settle for the day before instead marking 15 days until kickoff.

Spring Grove is coming off two-consecutive nine-man state championships. The challenge this year is replacing a core group of seniors including the skill position of quarterback.

Other teams from around the area have caught wind of the struggle and seem to be overlooking the Lions before the season even starts.

For the group of seniors that want to smell U.S. Bank Stadium one last time, they are ready to prove all of the naysayers wrong.

“A lot of people are doubting us saying that just because we lost some good seniors that we’re not going to be any good this year,” said Wyatt Murphy. “I think it’ll be nice to prove them wrong.”

“We’re just going to keep moving forward like we have for the past few years,” said Chandler Bergurd. “Nothing is changing, just different players.”

The Lions open the season on the road, Aug. 29 at GHEC/Truman.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Image

Stepping up DWI enforcement

Image

map example

Image

KIMT talks to Kamala Harris

Community Events