Countdown to Kickoff: Saint Ansgar Saints

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa -- When you think Saint Ansgar football, you think playoffs. But for the first time in more than a decade, the Saints saw themselves on the outside of the playoff field in 2018.

Under the new Iowa state football playoff system, Saint Ansgar, in spite of a 6-3 record, were not selected.

"We wanted it last year and we didn't get it," defensive end Jack Sievert said. "Something to strive for, it was out of our reach and we didn't get it."

The Saints open up their season at home against West Fork Aug. 30.