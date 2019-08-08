Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: Rockford Warriors

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days to kickoff of the 2019 season.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 11:28 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCKFORD, Iowa – The Rockford Warrior football team wrote a chapter in the history books that many won’t soon forget in 2018. With 22 days until the season opener, the Warriors are excited for what is to come.

According to head coach, Torian Wolf, the approach this season is not going to be any different than that of last year, which led the blue and white to the state championship game.

Camp is underway this week and it is apparent that there are some obstacles that Rockford will need to overcome, like filling the vacant quarterback position that belonged to Jacob Staudt.

“We had a five-on-five earlier this year and we were a little iffy starting off,” said defensive lineman and tight end, Brett Hansen.

According to the players, they have already accepted this season’s challenges with open arms.

“We’ve got the same line – a lot of guys returning on defense, a lot of guys returning on offense,” said quarterback candidate, Will Bushbaum. “I think we can do what we did last year or even better.”

Rockford hosts West Central on Aug. 30 at 7 PM.

