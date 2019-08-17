Clear
Countdown to Kickoff: Osage Green Devils

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 1:51 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 1:53 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

OSAGE, Iowa – In Mitchell County, the Osage Green Devils are looking for another big year.

They finished 7-3 last year with a berth to the playoffs, eventually falling to Aplington-Parkersburg.

For the first time in head coach Matt Finn’s career, he has lost three key players on each side of the ball meaning younger players have to step up.

“I’m seeing us mature a lot as a team,” said Zach Williams. “It’s a big jump for a lot of our team that they’re going to have to go from playing JV on Monday nights to playing varsity on Friday nights.”

However, Coach Finn likes what he is seeing out of the team leading up to game day – especially from players like Williams and Thor Maakstad who helped break the school record for single-season receiving yards.

“A lot of thanks to the line for giving a QB time to throw and this year we’re fast, in general, all through the team – running sharp routes and everything like that,” Maakstad said.

Osage opens the 2019 season at Clear Lake on Aug. 30 at 7:30 PM.

