Countdown to Kickoff: Northwood-Kensett Vikings

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The Northwood-Kensett Vikings are gearing up for another great season after a big year in 2018 where they only saw two losses.

Prior to those losses, they had only given up two touchdowns and shutout six different opponents.

“Last year we made it to the first round and lost and that’s where we want to go again,” said Caden Schrage. “But we want to surplus – we want to exceed that first round.”

However, the Vikings lost a core group of seniors but have a lot of younger guys who are stepping up to the challenge.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are willing to step up for the seniors that we lost and have got a lot of guys returning,” said Tristan Rothove. “We’re happy to just keep working hard and continue with a great season.”

The Vikings first game is at Siouxland Christian on Aug. 30 at 7 PM.

